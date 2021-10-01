Call to respect elderly women

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has again reminded males to respect elderly women.

He was speaking at his weekly media conference yesterday.

This came after a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged for an alleged indecent assault on his 70-year-old grandmother on 21 September 2021.

The incident occurred on Big Gela, Central Province.

He said according to his officers at Tulagi, the elderly went to the beach for convenient purposes early in the morning on 19 August 2021 when she was allegedly attacked by the accused.

Mangau said communities must remind their people not to involve in such activities and report such issues or crimes when it occurs.

He said the accused is facing an indecent assault charge contrary to section 141 of the Penal Code.

He was released on bail to appear before the Tulagi Magistrates’ Court at a later date.