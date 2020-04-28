Keeping football alive

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

LOCAL footballers are keeping the game yet alive by taking part in a social media ‘pass the ball’ challenge in isolation at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former National defender and the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) Vice President, Marlon Houkarawa led the challenge by encouraging the young generation of footballers to remain dedicated and active at home despite the challenges posed by the deadly virus.

“Football is one of the sports that most enjoyed, we want to promote football and keeping it alive especially in this trying times. It will help to develop citizens mentally and physically from fearing threats of the spreading virus,” Houkarawa said.

Former Auckland City and Maritzburg United attacker, Micah Lea’alafa also featured in the promotion video lead by example being a multi footballer in both codes, representing the country.

SIFF is pleased with the player’s commitment to doing private exercise stay fit and in shape and for others to follow suit.

