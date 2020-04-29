Gov’t reshuffle

Advertise with Islandsun

Tanagada, Mewa, Auga, Marau, Avui and Filualea in the cycle

By Alfred Sasako

LANELLE TANAGADA – the Gizo-Kolombangara MP who abstained from voting on the diplomatic switch to China last September – is formally rejoining the Government.

Mrs Tanagada is expected to be sworn in as the new Minister for Education and Human Resources Development (MERHD) in a major ministerial reshuffle being announced later this morning, sources told Island Sun on Tuesday 28th April.

Gizo – Kolombangara MP and the new Minister for Education and Human Resources Development (MERHD), Mrs Lanelle Tanagada

Government House on Tuesday 28th April confirmed that a swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10am Wednesday 29th April.

As of Tuesday 28th April, Government House was awaiting letters of appointments from the Office of the Prime Minister. These letters of appointments set out ministerial duties and responsibilities for the new Ministers.

Tanagada’s inclusion in Cabinet means she joins the only other woman politician in Parliament, Freda Tuki in the Government.

In the Cabinet reshuffle line-up being announced this morning, Tanagada will replace Mewa Aston Commins as Education Minister.

Mr Commins will be the new Minister for Forests and Research, replacing Ishmael Mali Avui, who will be the new Minister for Lands, Housing and Survey, insiders told Island Sun.

Commins Mewa, the new Minister for Forest and Research

North Malaita MP, Senley Levi Filualea is the big winner in the reshuffle. He is the new Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, replacing Augustine Auga, who has been “relieved” of his duties, allegedly for non-performance.

North Malaita MP and the new Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Hon. Senley Levi Filualea

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Survey, William Bradford Marau, takes up the chairmanship of a new body to focus on rural economic development activities in the provinces.

It is understood this new body will be the platform for agricultural activities in the rural areas. China has indicated it would support the programme through project funding throughout the provinces.

Mr Marau, who represents Ulawa/Ugi Constituency on Makira-Ulawa Province in Parliament, will retain all his ministerial entitlements in his new role, according to insiders.

