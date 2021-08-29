Japan officially offers 56,000 vaccines

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE government of Japan through its embassy has donated 56,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines to the country.

The donation was officially handed over by Ambassador Morimoto Yasuhiro to Pauline McNeil, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services on Friday.

“56,000 thousand more of AstraZeneca vaccines doses have just landed provided by the government of Japan through the COVAX facility,” the statement from Ministry of Health said.

It further adds that the same flight also offloaded 50,000 Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Government of Australia.

Ministry of Health and Medial Services said they thanked these two partners for their ongoing support towards the country’s health sector in assisting the country’s effort to fight against the deadly virus.