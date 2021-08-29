Vote for DMP

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

Solomon Island renowned boy band Doorman’s Projects (DMP) has made it again into the final round of three days online voting in the World’s largest online music competition – Djooky Music Award.

In their first World’s largest online music competition last year they came second with 5,060 votes.

They also won the Best Reggae song and Best Afrobeat song.

In a bid to make it to the top the band need more support from music lovers and followers across the country through online voting which already started yesterday.

DMP’s band manager and promoter DJ Victor Lopez who is instrumental in raising the profile of the local artist calls for support from the public and followers to cast their votes for the band.

He said the online voting will be done online via the Djooky App. The voting window will last for 96 hours.

“My message to fans, family and friends in the Solomon Island is to support DMP in this season Djooky Music award by voting 10 points everyday towards the song entitled “Like it”.

“Last year season the band made a breakthrough as the first Solomon Islands band to be named among the top 3 of the international music competitions jamming it on to 2nd position representing the country. With the support of the nation, we can definitely have a shot at winning this season music competition.” The Promoter DJ Victor Lopez said.

Lopez added that the current version of Djooky online Music competition saw DMP, Mossa, and Small Jam are qualified for the Global Voting Rounds after successfully passed both national and continental rounds of voting with flying colors.

“The band was named the best Reggae Artist while Mossa with his song – Kanigho booked a third place in last session’s Global Voting Round and he scooped the award for the best ‘Afrobeat’ genre. DMP, Mossa & Small Jam placed Top 3 of the National Round, and moved onto the Continental round having topped that round which moved all three ‘Solomon Island’ artists into the Global Voting Round that has currently open yesterday” he said.

Meanwhile Lopez stated that this is the world’s biggest online song contest –and for the first season we didn’t win the main prize but we came close too close. Launched last year, the Djooky Music Awards (DMA) was designed to nurture the musical talent of songwriters on all levels and promote global excellence.

“The contest involves the National Voting Round which takes place to find the top three Entries of each country who will qualify for the Continental Voting Round which includes countries in North America, Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania.

“The top three Entries from each continent will then compete for the main prize in the Global Voting Round, and thereafter winners will be announced and awarded,” he said.