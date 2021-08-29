Malaita Provincial leader thanks Gov’t for support

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PROVINCIAL Member of Assembly for Ward three (Buma) in Malaita Province, Martin Fini has thanked the national government through the ministry of provincial government (MPGIS) for funding a classroom building to his people in-and around the Faiako School.

Speaking during the handing over of a six-block classroom building facility to Faiako School on Thursday, Fini thanked the national government for the wonderful gift saying it will greatly impact the life of people in his ward.

He said the gift is a sign of working together between all stakeholders involved in the project, especially the MPGIS that resulted in the achievement.

“It is true that through the partnership between the provincial and the national government and our efforts that we have in this project,” Fini said.

On that note, he pleads to the recipients of the project, especially Faiako Community High School to see it as blessing for the nourishment of the education of the children in the ward in generations to come.

Fini said with that, it is important to respect and have a sense of ownership to take care and maintain the facility in a more appropriate manner.

“Such facility is beyond our means and capability to fund, so let’s be thankful to the government through the PCDF program for funding this facility to Faiako CHS.

“I behalf of my people of ward 3 (Buma) must congratulate you Minister Seleso, your PS and the national government for this wonderful achievement.