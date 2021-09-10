Isabel pledges to avail land for development

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Isabel Provincial Government says it is availing more land for development projects at strategic locations around the province.

This was highlighted by the Province’s Deputy Premier, Tony Vahia during a ceremony on Tuesday to handover a new court house at Tatamba by the Gao-Bugotu constituency to the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

The more than $700,000 court house was built with constituency funds under the Rural Constituency Development Funds (RCDF) scheme.

The facility was built on Provincial Government Land at the Tatamba substation under the custody of the Provincial Premier.

“Our Provincial Government is supportive such developments and others that are in the pipeline here at Tatamba,” Vahia said.

“This is one example of partnership in development, where the Provincial Government provides land while the National Government through relevant Ministries and Constituencies provide funding for infrastructure development,” Vahia added.

Such developments, according to Vahia is a way forward in terms of providing much needed infrastructure for people in rural areas within the Province.

A similar arrangement was made previously at Tatamba where the Provincial Government allocated land for a Police post and a soon to be completed Office complex building to house various Government Ministries there.

Tatamba in East Gao district was earmarked for a growth center by the Government back in 2013.

Since then, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Samuel Manetoali and his constituency development team has steadily progressed some infrastructure projects on site to prepare for more government services in that region.

Still in the pipeline are some important infrastructure projects including a multi-sectoral Office Complex building, a mini Correctional Services Center, and airport and other vital infrastructure projects.

Manetoali said his vision is to invest constituency funds in developing infrastructures in order to attract government services as well as investment activities in Gao-Bugotu.