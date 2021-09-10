Diocese launches plan for new headquarters.

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









The Diocese of Guadalcanal in the Anglican Church of Melanesia (ACOM) launched and unveiled its diocesan headquarters development plan at Good Shephard Church, east of Honiara on Friday last week.

Guest of Honour to the ceremony, Premier of Guadalcanal Francis Sade together with the Archbishop of ACOM the Most Rev Leonard Dawea, the Right Reverend Benedict Loe, Bishop of the Diocese of Guadalcanal and Member of Parliament of North Guadalcanal Constituency, Samuel Maneka were given the honour to launch and unveil the development plans on a sign board.

Loe, in his speech at the ceremony said the acquiring of land extensions and the launching of the Diocesan Headquarters development plans marks the beginning of the task of reimagining and rebuilding the body of Christ for the Diocese of Guadalcanal.

“In here, I must thank Mr Meshack Suia and his relatives and members of Ghaobata Tribe for willingly offered priority to the Diocese to pursue the legal title of the land that would be developed for the Glory and Honor of God who is the Ultimate owner of his Creation.

“May I on behalf of all Christian Denominations on Guadalcanal and Church leaders to plea to all the land owners, Province and National Government represented by our Guadalcanal Members of Parliament to stand with and for us (Churches) to please offer us space whenever and where ever land is to be discussed for the establishment. We want to bring the Church closer to the people,” Loe said.

Dawea said it is important that all dioceses and institutions have periodic strategic development plans so that “we know where we are heading to”.

“The launching ceremony today is in-line with what we want so that we know where we are going, the Archbishop said as he assured Bishop Loe of his continuous support to his diocese.”

The Archbishop also joined the Diocesan Bishop of Guadalcanal to acknowledge the land owners, the paramount Chief of Ghaobata, the FTE holders and the Provincial Government for allowing the Church to develop the land.

“The Church is everybody’s responsibility, not just the Bishop’s or the Clergy’s and any particular Ministry. Your corporation and support to the Bishop is very much needed for this very important development.”

Premier Sade said his government recognises the important role of churches on Guadalcanal in terms of good quality education, social justice, and spiritual growth for Guadalcanal and Solomon Islands citizens.

“Work closely with our Provincial Town and Country Planning Board in order to safeguard and control how we move forward.

“As we progress more and more into the future developments, we also need to strengthen the very three pillars; church, government and custom that holds together the foundation of our society.”

–ACOM PRESS