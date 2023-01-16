Isabel chiefs call for changes in postings

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

TWO chiefs at Sepi village, Isabel Province, have urged police authorities in Honiara to change the posting of officers in the province.

Richard Teopuhi and Hellen Riogano claimed police in Isabel never visited their community the whole of last year even-though requests were made to attend to law and order issues.

“We are really disappointed with police in Buala for failing to attend to our requests to come and resolves law and order issues in our community.

“We do report the matters to the police because it is beyond our control and we need police officers to step in, but Buala Police never act on our requests.

“We call on Commissioner Mangau to remove the officers in Buala and post them elsewhere.

“They are doing a disservice to the people of Isabel,” the two chiefs told Island Sun.

Furthermore, chief Teopuhi said they even went to Buala to report and discuss with the officers about the issues in their community but not at any time police officers arrive at their shores to follow-up with the matters that were reported to them.

He said they need police to work together with the chiefs if law and order issues are to be resolved according to the law.

Meanwhile, chief Riogano said the police’s lack of response shows they are incapable of serving the people of Isabel.

She said officers in Isabel are not doing their job and what they are mandated to do.

She strongly calls on the police commissioner to quickly take action and post out the officers to other provinces.

Riogano said recently they have reported issues of malicious damage, brewing kwaso, larceny, assaults and wounding incidents but officers in Buala never take note and attended to the reports.

“I even went personally to Buala station to follow-up on our cases, but the officers there were ignorant or simply lazy.

“This is why I want the police commissioner to take action and replace these officers at Buala.”

Comments are being sought from Buala police.