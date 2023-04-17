Illegal drugs and alcohol campaign launch

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is mounting a special operation to clump-down illegal drugs in Honiara city.

Certain hotspots areas have been targeted and police will move in swiftly to arrest or perform raid on those areas.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation Evelyn Thugea highlighted this during the second episode of the IUMI for Sol2023 Green and Safe talk back show at SIBC yesterday.

“Illegal activities such as selling of drugs, Kwaso and gambling in on the rise.

“These things are on the rise in our communities, I appeal to our communities to support police clean up illegal activities.” Thugea said.

She said RSIPF will be stepping up its operations in the coming months as the country looks forward to host the PG 2023.