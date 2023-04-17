Gov’t likely to shorten WPA term

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

MOST provincial members in the current house were ambitious to see the house extended, however, the government has other plans.

A well-placed source says the government is intending to shorten the life of the current provincial assembly – meaning the current assembly will be dissolved in December for the synchronized election.

The source says the government is currently searching for funding to compensate Western Provincial Members in accordance with their term and entitlements.

The source adds that other donor partners have shown the green light to support the government foot the compensation.

According to the source, the government needs $60 million to meet the compensation deal – meaning each MPAs will receive up to one million.

Island Sun understands that the government is working its way into the synchronised election with caution to make sure every province is on the same boat before the 2024 election kicks off.

A team from the Electoral Commission along with officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Political Commission has carried out a nationwide consultation on the proposed synchronized election.

The team also visited Western Province and met with the Provincial Assembly members earlier this year.