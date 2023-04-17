PICK-POCKET ALERT

Advertise with Islandsun

Police urge Honiara commuters to be ‘vigliant’

BY NED GAGAHE

Police have warned city residents to be cautious when roaming the streets of Honiara following the escalation of pick-pocketing.

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation Evelyn Thugea highlighted this during the second episode of the IUMI for Sol2023 Green and Safe talk back show yesterday at SIBC.

She warned people must be vigilant and ensure that their properties such as mobile phone and money are safe and secured when travelling in public.

“I urge my good people to be mindful and let us prevent such things from happening to us,” Thugea said.