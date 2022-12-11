Tanangada: half of SIG 2023 scholarship on TVET

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Almost half of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) scholarships for 2023 will be offered on skills training in the Technical Vocational Training (TVET) sector.

This was highlighted by Education minister Lanelle Tanangada during the Honiara High School graduation and prize giving ceremony on Thursday December 8.

Tanangada said our country’s future depends on hands-on engineers and technologists, manufacturers, health workers and educators hence, we need to do more to encourage students in these fields.

“That is why our scholarships are focused more on skills training in the Technical Training Vocational Training (TVET) sector, where next year almost half of the scholarships are offered for skills training, which is a fulfillment of the government’s redirection policy of investing towards the productive sector and resource sectors.

“The country already has so many lawyers, pilots, engineers but job opportunities are less.

“I had the privilege of attending SINU graduation and it is evident that we have less numbers in the faculty of science and technology and faculty of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

“We need human resources in the productive resource sectors of the government. Moreover, our country’s future depends on citizens who are literate, can numerate and use information to their benefits.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is my perspective that if we crave to build a more hopeful Solomon Islands, then we must help to teach our students effectively, in order for them to gain the skills and competencies and to teach as far as their vision and character can take them (quotation from Mrs. Laura W. Bush).

“Education is one of the most important investments a country can make for future of its citizens, and is a powerful agent of change.

“Not only is education described as a driver of personal, national and global development, but those that are educated sufficiently do develop the right skills – as a result of their learning experiences can and will improve their health and livelihoods, contribute to social stability and drive long-term economic growth and benefit.” Tanangada said.