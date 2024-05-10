Two candidates for Malaita’s provincial speaker

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

TWO candidates have been nominated to contest the seat of the Speaker for Malaita provincial assembly.

This was after the three-day nomination issued by the office of the provincial clerk that opened on Tuesday, closed at 4pm yesterday.

In a notice issued by the office of the provincial clerk on the nomination at 4pm yesterday, “At the close of nomination on Thursday 9th May 2024 at 4pm two nominations have been received.

“Therefore, in accordance with the standing order 16, I hereby place on notice that the following persons are the candidates for the speaker position

“Mr Joe Heroau and Mr Dickson Pola.

“The election for the position of the speaker of Malaita provincial assembly will take place on Friday 10th May 2024 at the provincial assembly chamber in Auki.”

Both Heroau and Pola had served in the former Malaita provincial assembly. Heroau served as the former MPA for ward 25 and Pola as former MPA for ward 21.

After the election of the provincial speaker today, the speaker will schedule date for the nomination and election of the premier of Malaita province.