HHS looks at expanding into design, food technology and computer science

BY NED GAGAHE

Honiara Senior High School says they will expand their enrolment in terms of including design technology, food technology and computer science for forms six and seven students in the coming years.

This is according to the school’s Deputy Principal Academic Mrs Neyleen Lae Maeohu at Thursday’s annual graduation and prize giving ceremony.

Maeohu said the school has achieved some positive changes this year 2022, in terms of building positive working relationship amongst the staff members.

She said the school has taken another step in its physical development in terms of infrastructure.

“This building project is part of the school recovery process and is seen as a milestone achievement in which we are hoping will cater for the future endeavors of our school.

“I, on behalf of the school principal is proud to say that there is always collaboration among the teaching and supporting staff.

“Our guest of honour, Honorable Minister of Education, our Teaching Service Director, AusAID and New Zealand High Commission representatives, our aid donors, supporters, upon the completion of these buildings, the school will expand its enrolment in terms of including design technology, food technology, and computer science for our forms 6 and form 7 students.

“It is our aim to provide quality education and to produce quality students. Honiara Senior High School as you witness today has the highest enrolment of students. We believe in giving our students a second chance to education. Not every student is expected to excel academically, thus we provide a venue for them to identify their potentials and be able to look after themselves after leaving school.

“Again, all these will not be possible and the school will not be able to achieve these dreams without your support. For this, I on behalf of the school Principal would like to acknowledge our aid donors, supporters for your undying support.” Maeohu said.