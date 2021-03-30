Health workers want jab at NRH: PS McNeil

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOME front-line workers of the health ministry have reportedly wanted to be vaccinated at the national referral hospital.

But, the NRH is not a gazetted vaccination site.

This is according to reports that reached Pauline McNeil, permanent secretary to Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“I know some health workers want to be vaccinated at the NRH but field hospital is the designated and gazette facility for vaccination centre so that is the only place it is not at the private hospital or private clinic. Please go forward at the fielded hospital to be vaccinated as the gazette centre,” said McNeil.

She said this in light of the low turnout by Honiara frontliners for vaccination, which means the AstraZeneca rollout in the capital will be slower than hoped.

“We reach out to all the frontliners especially frontliners at health to come forward and be vaccinated because if we not vaccinate ourselves then we are putting the lives of our families and communities and patients at risk.

“Again, another plea from my side to urge every health workers to come forward that tomorrow and we are looking forward to getting a full report of my front liner health workers by the end of Wednesday to see who is full vaccinated.”