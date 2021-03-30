Guangzhou flight Apr 5

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE next Guangzhou flight is scheduled for April 5.

Jimmie Rodgers, secretary to Prime Minister and deputy chair to Oversight Committee, said this flight will be bringing workers to build the University of South Pacific 4th Campus in Honiara.

“On the 5th of April we have a flight coming in from Guangzhou and that flight will take workers to build the USP campus,” he said.

Rodgers said that same flight will also take 80 workers of China Harbour to Nauru. Only 24 of the 80 workers will disembark here and Solomon Airlines will fly over to Nauru to drop the rest.

He said another flight from PNG is being planned, pending assessment of the situation in PNG.

Also on April 9, a Garuda Indonesia charter flight is planned to return Indonesian nationals here back to their homeland.

“On this flight we will have 31 engineers to come in and help complete the futsal stadium constructed by Indonesian,” he said.

Rodgers said on April 4 there will be a charter for the company that won the bid to build the national Stadium for Pacific Game; 104 people are expected to come.