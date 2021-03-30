Parl extends SOPE

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

Parliament has passed the motion to extend the State of Public Emergency (SOPE) for another four months, making this the fourth consecutive SOPE.

As Parliament is in session, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare yesterday moved the motion following the declaration made by Governor General Sir David Vunagi on March 24.

Forty-four of the 49 MPs voted in support of the motion while five members were absent.

Speaker of the National Parliament Patteson Oti said the total number of votes surpassed the required number of votes needed to pass a motion.

Meanwhile, Parliament is now on special adjournment until April 9.

The first SOPE was declared on March 26, 2020. The first extension on July 29, 2020. The second extension on November 24 last year.