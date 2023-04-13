HCC, NHA to sign deal before release of $6m

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

BOTH Honiara City Council and National Hosting Authority will need to sign an agreement first before the release of the $6 million to the 12 wards councillors.

City Clerk, Justus Denni explained this after he submitted the work plans of the 12 councillors to Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC) to approve last week.

Denni said HCC ‘accepts and appreciates things have to go through process’.

“We give them time and look through what we have submitted.

“Then they are going to prepare some kind of agreement to sign between NHA and HCC,” he said.

Furthermore, Denni said HCC as recipient must be accountable, therefore there needs to be proper reporting and accounting must be in place.

“That’s why MOU must be in place.

“For people to want to see the funds available quickly, that’s not the process,” he added.

Apart from that, Denni said NHA will also be allocated $6.5 million to Ministry of Infrastructure Development to purchase garbage trucks and compactor trucks, before handing over to HCC.

Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr Jimmy Rodgers assured HCC last month that the Government will give half a million each to the 12 wards, to implement regular clean ups in their respective wards, ahead of the Pacific Games in November.

Dr Rodgers said under the programme, they want to see daily clean-up programmes, a least two hours a day, in the wards by youth groups, women, schools and churches to clean Honiara.

Apart from that, the Government agreed to support the HCC enforce its bye laws on May 1.

Dr Rodgers said the legal instruments are there but what is needed is the support for HCC to enforce them.

With the enforcement, the HCC will once again re-enforce the ‘on the spot fine’.