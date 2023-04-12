Australia support Garanga RTC

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

AUSTRALIA through the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) recently handed over tools and equipment to Garanga Rural Training Centre in Isabel province to strengthen the delivery of their Carpentry, Construction, and Joinery qualifications.

The support was part of the Solomon Islands Skills Strengthening initiative that is being implemented with ten national training providers to strengthen the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

The tools and equipment were presented by the Second Secretary at the Australian High Commission in Solomon Islands, Christina Skoumbourdis to the Chairperson of the School Board, Bishop Ellison Quity, Bishop for Isabel Diocese, and witnessed by Honorable Minister for Education, Hugo Manegegu and Principal Christian Advent.

In her remarks, Ms. Skoumbourdis said, “TVET plays an important role in our economy, and it is critical that everything Australia does, is genuinely inclusive. Ensuring that everyone is included and allowed to reach their full potential is paramount. Our attention should not be limited to just Honiara,”

“I am confident that these contributions will add value to the important work Garanga RTC is already doing to help transform lives through training and skills for employment.”

Minister for Education in Isabel Provincial Government, Hon. Hugo Manegegu acknowledges the Australian Government for the support saying handing over of the tools and equipment demonstrates the strength and progress of the partnership Garanga Rural Training Centre establishes with APTC.

“Isabel Provincial Government fully support and acknowledge the assistance provided by the Australian Government, one of the Solomon Islands’ traditional partner. Such support will boost the social and human resource development in Isabel and wider Solomon Islands.”

Manegegu said he is confident that the tools and equipment will improve the teaching and learning capability of the staff and students who undertake carpentry, construction, and joinery qualification at Garanga.

As a pioneer student of Garanga RTC and currently, the Chairperson of the school board and Bishop for Isabel Dioceses, Ellison Quity, said the school started with challenges and opportunities, and to receive a such contribution from the Australian Government through Australia Pacific Training Coalition is a blessing.

He reflected that Garanga RTC is run by the church, and has been encountering challenges in terms of its operations, administration, and quality training delivery. This support from Australian Government will strengthen our delivery in carpentry, construction, and joinery qualifications.

“We must work hard together as a team to meet our goals. RTC students need to be fully supported everywhere in order to give real meaning to our young people in the Solomon Islands,” Bishop Ellison said.

Garanga Rural Training Centre was founded by Retired Bishop Richard Naramana in 1986 with a mission and vision to train school drop-out with life skills training. Over the years, Garanga RTC has been transforming many young people with skills and returns to support their respective communities.