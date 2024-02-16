HCC marks annual operation adjustments with parade

BY NED GAGAHE

Honiara City Council (HCC) Law Enforcement Division has staged a parade to mark adjustment of their operation in terms of shift hours and team operation.

The occasion was graced by Honiara City Lord Mayor Edward Siapu and witnessed by HCC officials and members of the public at the HCC Carpark area.

In his official remarks, Lord Mayor Siapu said the occasion marked an important event in the HCC annual calendar.

“Good morning, Head of Law Enforcement and your Law Enforcement Officers. I thank you for this wonderful occasion to inspect this Parade. I am also grateful for the opportunity to give this brief remark on this occasion. This is an important event in the annual calendar of the Honiara City Council Law Enforcement Division.

“We are here this morning for this Administrative Parade, an event mounted by the Law Enforcement Officers to mark adjustment of their operations in terms of shift hours and Team rotation. The Parade today marks commencement of rotation in Team for each enforcement post area and also commencement of adjustment operations.

“Honiara City Council is mandated under the Honiara City Act 1999, and subsequent amendment last year, and its core functions include providing services for a clean and safe Honiara City which residents and visitors will live without fear and enjoy reliable services. Safety and security means Honiara City Council must have its own law enforcement team.

Mr. Siapu reminded the Law Enforcement Division of their responsibility to ensure safety and wellbeing of residents of Honiara City.

He encourages them to enforce the Honiara City Act and Ordinances without fear or favor.

“You are a key and important team within the whole Honiara City Council institution. You have a huge responsibility to ensure Honiara City is clean, safe and secure. Section 55M and Section 55N of Honiara City Act 1999 as amended clearly provides your appointment as a Law Enforcement Officer for Honiara City Council and your functions and powers as a Law Enforcement Officer.

“I need not go through these provisions of the Act because I believe you covered everything during your training at the Police Academy. In short, your core function is to enforce the Honiara City Act and its Ordinances. You must enforce the Act and Ordinances without fear or favor.

“So Ï believe you would all agree with me that ensuring a clean, safe and secure Honiara is a core function of Honiara City Council. When we talk about Honiara here, we are referring to the Central Business District (CBD), commercial areas, industrial areas, educational areas, recreational areas, residential areas and the settlements in the periphery of the city, within the boundary of Honiara City.

“A clean, safe and secure Honiara means our streets and places will be free of thieves, pick-pockets, harassments, late night noises and threats. It means our residents and visitors will live a life in peace and without problems.” Mr. Siapu said.