APSD registers highest intake this year

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

THE Asia Pacific Sustainable Development (APSD) Rural Training Centre has announced that this year’s student intake is its highest.

Being one of the leading RTCs in Malaita province, APSD has this year enrolled around 300 students and introduced double-stream classes to cater for the number.

Principal of APSD Rural Training Center, Mr Harold Leka said they have decided to take in such a high number of students because they do want to leave anyone behind.

He said the school decided to offer the students the opportunity to realise their potential and contribute to the progress of the country.

Leka said that in the previous years, the school only enrolled close to 200 students with a maximum of 30 students per class.

“But this year we enrolled up to 300 students with about 70 students per class. And with that, we introduced double-stream classes students.

“Day scholars or day-students who live in nearby communities attend classes in the morning while boardings in the afternoon.

“Even up to now, some the students are yet to arrive at the school whilst students were picked around the country as far as Mono in the Western province,” he said.

Leka said the RTC offers courses such as; carpentry, electrical, automative, plumbing, life-skills, home economics, computing and business & marketing.

He said the RTC is a growing institution and they are looking at offering variety of courses for students choose and pursue at the school.

Leka said this will also cater for the school’s high enrollment that will help address the high unemployment faces by the country.

He on that note thanked Japan and Australia for supporting the school infrastructure and also SIG through the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders for supports to the school.