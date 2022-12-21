HCC: Kukum market is for all crops, vegetable sellers

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

Honiara City Council (HCC) has clarified rumours circulating that only persons or groups owning stalls can use the Kukum Market.

In a statement on December 20, City Clerk Justus Denni clarified that there is ‘no such thing as people owning stalls or pre-booking stalls at the new Kukum Market’.

Denni said the market is open for all root crops and vegetable sellers.

“We wish to dispel rumors circulating in the public that only persons or groups owning stalls can use the Kukum Market.

“All roots crops and vegetable vendors are welcome to use the Kukum Market. The fees are similar to those at the Central Market,” Denni said.

Denni added that HCC Market Division staff are available at the Kukum Market to organize where vendors can sit and sell their produces.

As such he said security is also provided at the Kukum Market.

HCC opened the upgraded and refurbished Kukum Market on Friday, December 2 after almost two years of renovation and upgrade.