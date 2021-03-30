88 in quarantine

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

There are currently 88 people in quarantine.

This was confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Pauline McNeil.

“For quarantiners we currently have 88 persons who are still in quarantine stations serving their mandatory quarantine periods,” said McNeil.

She said last week 14 were discharged from quarantine stations and united with their families and communities.

Meanwhile, Mrs McNeil said the positive case and one suspected case are isolated and accommodated at the Isolation unit, National Referral hospital.

She said for these two cases, health is continuing to do contact tracing and surveillance in closely monitoring others who also flew in on Friday with the positive case.

McNeil said these persons are part of the team of five who are in the country to support Telekom in developing their directory; out of the five, one tested positive and the other is a covid-19 suspect.