Guale people told to get their jabs

BY JARED KOLI

Guadalcanal Premier Francis Sade appeals for the people of Guadalcanal to vaccinate against COVID-19.

“I appeal to all Guadalcanal people 18 years and above to come forward for the Covid-19 vaccination. This is important for our own families, province and country,” he told a huge crowd at Marau during the province’s Second Appointed Day celebration.

Mr Sade said the Guadalcanal Province Covid-19 vaccination rollout is in progress and 2000 people have received their first dose.

He said this is 2 percent of the target population of 94,500 (18 years and above).

“There is more work to be done,” he said.

Premier Sade also informed that the plan to build a mini hospital in Henderson is in progress.

“I wish to inform the Prime Minister that this project is very slow. I request the Honourable Prime Minister to ask Ministry of Health to actively support the province with the proposed hospital.

“I am fully conscious that my people are not safe at this time should a community case is confirmed in the country,” the premier said.

He also use the occasion to thank the Ministry of Health and donor partners, Guadalcanal Province for the completion of Avu Avu and Aola Area Health Centers.

“They are now ready to provide quality care to our rural population. The province is now stepping in to assist the medical division with the recruitment of nurses and malaria field officers to be paid from its local revenues for the first time,” he said.