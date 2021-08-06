Sale of customary land continues to be a problem: Premier Sade

Spread the love









BY JARED KOLI

The sale of customary land and Fixed Term Estate (FTE) titles continues to be a problem, according to Guadalcanal Premier Francis Sade.

Premier Sade said land is another long-term issue, especially in and around Naghoniara.

“The sale of customary land and FTE titles continues to be a problem. Our people complain that successive Governments have leased or sold provincial land.

“This Government is committed to work with the Ministry of Lands and Housing to continue to address land issues in the province,” Mr Sade said.

He used the occasion on Monday to announce that the Guadalcanal Provincial Government now owns the land title for the Matanikau Industrial Area in the center of Honiara City.

Sade said the Premier signed the transfer instrument on July 17, 2021.

“The Government plans to construct a building that will represent Guadalcanal Province right in the center of the city. I thank the Ministry of Lands and in particular, the Commissioner of Lands for continuously supporting Guadalcanal Province addressing lands overdue issues, including Rita the Eleven (11) Head Quarter land title.

For alienated lands, including Levers Solomon’s Limited’s Lunga/Henderson lands, the premier said his Executive Government is closely working with the Commissioner of Lands, case by case.

He thanks the Commissioner of Lands who has been very helpful to the province.

Mr Sade said the National Government and Leavers Solomon’s Limited case is now before the court.

“I salute the Solomon Islands Government for appointing the current Commissioner of Lands who is a true servant of the Government and people Solomon Islands!

“The Government through its Lands Division is supporting communities and houses of chiefs around the province with customary land recording,” he said.

Premier Sade said the Provincial Government encourages Guadalcanal people to establish houses of chiefs to effectively coordinate customary land ownership and rights.

“This is in line with the Solomon Islands Government Traditional Governance Policy Framework.

The premier was speaking during the province’s Second Appointed Day Anniversary celebration, Monday.