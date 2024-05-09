Guadalcanal province elects speaker

BY INDY MAEALASIA

THE Guadalcanal Provincial Assembly re-elected Peter Aoraunisaka as its provincial speaker yesterday.

Th election which took place at the provincial headquarters saw Aoraunisaka as the highly favoured candidate with an overwhelming 19 out of 20 votes.

Following the close of nomination at 4pm, Tuesday 7th, four (4) candidates were officially nominated for the position they were: Robert Feratalia, Peter Aoraunisaka, Daniel Donua and Jacob Kinai.

Provincial Assembly Clerk, Edward Juvia who oversaw the election announced the following votes for each candidate.

Peter Aoraunisaka: 19 votes

Robert Feratelia: 1 vote

Daniel Donua: 0 vote

Jacob Kinai: 0 vote

Aoraunisaka was sworn in to office at 1 pm in a small ceremony which was witnessed by the MPAs and staff members.

Addressing them promptly after the ceremony, he expressed gratitude to the MPAs “Thank you all honorable members for the trust and the confidence you have displayed in the election of the speaker. Truly, it shows the overwhelming support for me to work alongside all of you to work together”.

Prior to his re-election for the 10th Assembly, he was initially elected as the provincial speaker in 2019 to 2024 and also served as the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Birao Ward in 2014-2019.

According to GP statement, the nomination and election for the Deputy speaker is likely to be on Monday 13th.

The newly elected speaker will be presiding the election of the new premier which is scheduled for Friday 10th at 2pm.