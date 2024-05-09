Appointment process for Governor-General next

BY CAROL-ANNE SULEGA



IN the Solomon Islands, the appointment of the Governor-General is a procedure distinct from electoral processes, according to official sources.



Contrary to popular election procedures, the Governor-General is appointed by the Monarch – King Charles III, following the recommendation of the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands.



This appointment is made after careful consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Prime Minister and other key officials.

Once appointed, the Governor-General assumes the role of the Monarch’s representative in the Solomon Islands, undertaking ceremonial, constitutional, and diplomatic responsibilities on the King’s behalf.

According To the Solomon Islands Constitution, it stipulates that the term of the Governor General is five years.

Sir David Vunagi commenced his term as Governor General in 2019.

As such, the position of Governor-General is not subject to electoral contests but rather follows established protocols and procedures outlined in constitutional frameworks.