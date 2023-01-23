GTC wants formal letter to look after MSG Building

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY BEN BILUA

GIZO Town Council (GTC) is still waiting for forming letter from the provincial government that would enable the municipal authority to manage MSG building.

Clerk of Gizo Town, Charles Kelly said there have been verbal conversations but GTC has limited its arm to avoid conflict between the province and GTC.

He said however GTC is willing to manage and improve the MSG Building to become a property that would generate revenue for the provincial government.

“MSG building is an important property that would generate revenue for the province and GTC is more than happy to take lead in marketing the property.

“GTC is capable of managing the building,” Kelly said.

He said is just a division within the provincial government setting as such his office has limited power and financial resource to fulfill its plan.

However Kelly said, GTC will continue to deliver services while at the same time looking for opportunities to develop a better system to run GTC business and operations.