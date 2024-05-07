Grievous harm and assault case adjourned

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against two men accused of attacking another man has been moved for May 9.

This is for court to set a new trial date.

Zane Taisia Gegeu is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and Brendon Kakai with one count of common assault.

The case was mentioned yesterday before Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi for the court and counsels to decide on a new trial date for Gegeu, who had pleaded not guilty to the grievous harm charge.

Kakai had pleaded guilty to common assault and is waiting for Gegeu’s trial to complete before his lawyer can make his sentencing and submissions.

Prosecution told court yesterday the matter had been set for trial on April 15, but the trial was vacated and the magistrate made instructions for the setting of new trial dates to be done before Principal Magistrate Elma Rizzu Hilly.

Court adjourned the case for May 9, to be heard before presiding Principal Magistrate Hilly for the setting of a new trial date.

Bail for Kakai was extended and remand warrant for Taisia was extended.

Taisia is also facing an ongoing murder and driving without licence charges which he pleaded not guilty to.

This matter has been committed to the High Court for trial.

With the Gegeu and Brendon’s joint case, it is alleged that early morning January 1 this year, Gegeu together with co-accused Kakai without a lawful excuse assaulted the complainant at the Pacific Crown Hotel who at the time was arguing with Gegeu’s sister.

It was further alleged that Gegeu took a Solbrew bottle and hit the complainant’s head with it, causing blood and injury to the complainant’s forehead.

The complainant reported the matter to police the next day.

John Wesley Zoze from Public Prosecution Office act for the Crown and Lazurus Waroka of PSO act for Zane Taisia Gegeu and Ron Pulekera act for Brendon Kakai.