GP commits huge portion of budget to build Mamara HQ

BY NED GAGAHE

THE current Premier of Guadalcanal Francis Sade has shown great eagerness and commitment to fast-track the provincial Headquarter (HQ) project at Mamara, Northwest Guadalcanal materializes soon.

His current led government has proven it by committing a huge portion of its 2023-2024 financial year budget that would soon see a Provincial Assembly Complex and Agriculture Pack house constructed on the recently acquired 20 hectare land given by Metropolis Pacific Ltd at Mamara.

GP Media revealed this in a statement following the signing of the $40m Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between Metropolis Pacific Ltd and Guadalcanal Province yesterday.

In a statement after the signing, Premier Sade expressed excitement saying that the partnership between the two organization has come a long way where previous government have opened discussion with Pacific Metro for the possibility to acquire only 5ha of land.

Sade adds that the push to have a much bigger area that aligns with the development aspiration of the province birthed when he come to power in 2019.

The Premier expressed great confidence that the decision to establish the HQ at Mamara is a right decision and one that reflects the choice of the people of Guadalcanal themselves.

Sade emphasized that the people of Guadalcanal have waited for a long time, over 30 years for this to happen.

On that note, the signing marks an important tri-partnership the SIG, Metropolis Pacific Ltd and Guadalcanal Province have developed and nourished over the years.

Furthermore, Sade appealed to the SIG through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) to support Guadalcanal Province ensure that the development of its HQ materializes soon.