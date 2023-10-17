Gov’t vows strong support for SINU

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR



PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has assured strong support for Solomon Islands National University (SINU) to ensure it attracts fellow regional students in the near future.



Sogavare made the assurance during the official handing over of the SINU Panatina campus project funded by the Australia Government for the upcoming Pacific Games, last week.



The event was held at Pavilion hall, SINU Panatina campus, Friday last week.



Prime Minister saluted the Australian Government for its ongoing partnership since the University’s established back in 2013.



“It’s been a challenge but after all, I think it’s indeed a great decision to let the country have its own University to cater for the growing population to access higher learning experience.” PM Sogavare said.

“On April 10 this year we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the University. I recall my speech that day that emphasize my call to our developing partners to make their legacy at SINU.



“The Australia Government responded to this call through providing funding support to repair the selected facilities at the national University,” he said.



Sogavare on behalf of his Government and the people of Solomon Islands said they appreciate the Government and people of Australia, for their support.



“We thanked you so much for the continuous support not only on Education, but Health, Security and other areas we cannot reach out.



“The Government will continue to work with our Development partners to improve the infrastructures at the National University.



“So we may attract fellow regional students and knowledge seekers. This includes improving the course contents with quality lecturers and curriculum,” Sogavare adds.



The SINU Panatina dormitory refurbishment Project costs SBD14.9 million dollars.

