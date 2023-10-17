COLLIE BUDDZ AND DMP TO TOUR USA

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

DOOR Man’s Project commonly known as DMP continues paving the way forward for Solomon Islands and the South Pacific music to the world.



The Solomon Islands reggae boy-band for the first time will be touring the United States of America alongside renowned reggae artist Collie Buddz, in his first leg tour of his “Take It Easy” world tour, February next year.



An official statement from DMP said they are excited and honored to be invited by the Bermudan Reggae artist for his tour of the USA and to wave Solomon Islands flag overseas.



“Big praise to the most high for his blessin!… We are speechless! Words can’t describe what we’re all feeling right now, on behalf of the group ‘Tagio Tumas Collie Buddz’ for inviting us to be a part of your ‘Take it Easy’ US tour in February 2024.



“This will be our very first time on tour in the USA and it’s such an honour for us to be given the opportunity to make “HISTORY” n’ come perform and wave our nations flag up high out there alongside Kash’d Out & our idol ‘Collie Buddz! LOCKIM LO DEA,” DMP said in an official statement.



The band meanwhile is currently on their “Long Way Home” album tour which started in September. They are currently in Thailand and leaving Australia Wednesday last week.



Countries DMP will be touring to promote the “Long Way Home” album are Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Cook Islands, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Japan and the United States of America.



The “Long Way Home” album which features some renowned world reggae artists such as Anthony B, Daville and Iyaz has also been gaining attraction.



The band announced that their album is currently the first round of voting for nominees for the Grammy’s Best Reggae Album.



DMP said they are honored to have their album considered for the Grammy award dedicating the recognition to all those involved in making the “Long Way Home” album.



“We are truly grateful & humbled that our album ‘Long Way Home’ is being considered for this year’s #GRAMMY Awards! First round voting to determine the nominees is live through October 20.



“Thank you so much to all the producers, engineers, musicians, and artists that worked on the album with us, before I list everybody involved, we would like to thank our late brother “Sasa Cuzz” who passed a few months after the release of this album!



“Sasa Bwoy was extremely instrumental in our career from day 1 and we are deeply grateful for the timeless hours he spent working on this project with us.



“This album would not exist if it wasn’t for you brother ‘Sasa’ we love you dearly and we miss you so very much’ this album and all our achievements are dedicated forever in your honour!

“Anthony B, R. City, Demarcodadon, Diction Edwards, Konshens, Benny Demus, Deli Banger, Da’Ville, Iyaz, Dj Liamz, Huddz Son Matai, Khazin, Small Jam, Simon Maston, Baka Solomon, Casper Luiramo, Scar Reeze and Solomon Airlines.



“Honour & blessings to our Ineffable Records family for having faith in us local island boys from this small nation in the south pacific called ‘Solomon Islands’, thankyou for your guidance throughout the creative process of this album and overall believing in our vision Ineffable Music Group, Adam Gross, J.Lately, Igor Katz & Thomas Cussins.



“Last but not least thank-you to all our family, fans and friends for all the support throughout the years, We love each and every one of you for life, without you guys we wouldn’t be here today!” the statement adds.