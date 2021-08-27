Gov’t role on business policies clarified

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

GOVERNMENT has no role to order businesses to change their policies.

This explanation came after some businesses houses made rules to accept customers who have been vaccinated only.

Special Secretary to Prime Minister, Albert Kabui said business policies belong to businesses and Government can’t tell them to change their policies.

“In terms of them denying certain services to customers, that is their decision,” Kabui said.

“But if customers feel they override their rights, they can go to court,” he added.

Kabui said Government has no part to play in such circumstance.

Furthermore, he said the Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Solomon Islands Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) for private sectors to take vaccination.

According to SICCI, it is urging members, their employees and eligible members of the general public to be vaccinated to protect them from the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible.

SICCI, as the peak body representing private sector in the country, acknowledges that vaccination is the most effective and efficient means in which we can protect ourselves and our country against the deadly virus as waiting for a community transmission will already be too late.

“As a Chamber, we commend Government through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services for rolling out the country’s vaccination program in Honiara, Guadalcanal, Choiseul and Western Provinces including Malaita Outer Islands,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Natalina Hong, said.

“However, we share the same concern on the slow uptake of COVID-19 vaccination in the country to a level that would protect our population from COVID-19 in the event the virus breaches our borders and reach our communities,” she added.