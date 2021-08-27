PCDF to increase in 2022: Seleso

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Government has announced there will be an increase to the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) for provinces by 2022.

This means there will be more projects to be implemented in the provinces under the PCDF programme, which has so far proven itself through benefits for rural communities.

Minister for Provincial Government (MPGIS), Rolland Seleso relayed the announcement from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during his address to handover a SIG-funded six-block classroom to Faiako school yesterday.

“You may be aware that the prime minister has announced good intentions of increasing the PCDF starting from 2022 budget.

“This is resulting from the tangible impact he has seen as he went round the entire country to attend the second appointed day celebrations of the respective provinces,” he said.

Seleso said his ministry will press on behind the intention to ensure it happens.

“On my return to Honiara, I will be submitting a cabinet paper on the policy proposal made by the prime minister for the cabinet endorsement.

“My ministry is also available for any technical support that Malaita may require to improve its human capacity to support its service delivery objectives,” he said.

On that note, the minister congratulated Malaita province for meeting nine minimum conditions in the recent assessment of the PCDF that has qualified the province to receive $5.6 million for its capital budget 2021/2022.

“I must inform you that 60 percent of this money has already been transferred by the SIG into Malaita provincial government’s account for its projects,” he said.

Seleso said since the inception of PCDF in 2008, Malaita provincial government has so far delivered 190 projects across the province at a total cost of about $60m.

He said most of these projects have gone a long way in improving the living conditions of the people who are benefiting from them.

Seleso commended the Malaita provincial government for the efforts they had rendered to improve the living conditions of its people in Malaita.