Gov’t happy to see Suidani recovering

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Government through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) is happy to see Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani recovers from his brain treatment in Taiwan recently.

In an email sent to the paper yesterday, MPGIS said it is glad that Suidani is now fine and the ministry is looking forward for his full recovery and return to perform his duties

Also the MPGIS Minister, Rollence Seleso who granted approval for Suidani’s overseas treatment is happy that the premier has recovered.

However, MPGIS said it does not have any issues with Suidani anymore after he refused the Government’s offer to be treated in Australia.

“Suidani’s ongoing media publicity has no effect as the Government is focusing attention on addressing more pressing issues facing the country during this difficult time,” MPGIS said in a statement.

According to ABC, Suidani arrived in Australia from Taiwan this week and is now completing hotel quarantine in Brisbane, before he can return home.

In an interview with ABC, Suidani said a trip to Taiwan for medical treatment had nothing to do with politics and was purely the result of a life-saving humanitarian gesture.

He said the decision to go to Taiwan for treatment was not politically motivated.

“In terms of my coming to Taiwan, first of all it was recommended by the National Referral Hospital in Solomon Islands,” he said.

For the last two years, Suidani been an outspoken critic of the Solomon Islands government’s decision to switch its diplomatic recognition from Taiwan, to China.

His provincial government has refused to accept China as a diplomatic partner or allow it be involved in any infrastructure projects.

When he developed serious health problems recently, Premier Suidani claimed the national government refused to help fund medical treatment in Australia, forcing him to turn to online fundraising.

“We managed to get a Go-Fund me, and other friends from overseas heard, and so happens that the message got to one of the professors in India, in which I thank him very much for his help in getting the information to the president of Taiwan,” he told ABC.

Suidani is expected back in the country soon and will continue his leadership for his remaining two years in power.