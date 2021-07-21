COVID body to probe breach of SOPE

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Covid-19 Oversight Committee responsible will investigate the breach of the State of Public Emergency.

This was in relation to the release of information about the current COVID-19 positive case detected aboard MV Vimaru Pearl, a cargo vessel.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his Monday national address said the release of information about this case did not follow the proper process.

“The Oversight Committee is investigating this, so that it does not occur again in the future,” he said.

Sogavare said the case is registered under the category of ship last week.

Moreover, Sogavare stressed the positive case was picked up because of the COVID-19 testing protocol implemented by the Oversight Committee that required two post arrival tests on each crew member of a logging vessel that came from a high-risk country, which must both be negative.

He said vessels that come from low-risk countries require only one post arrival test for each crew member, which must be negative.