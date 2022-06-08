Govâ€™t approves funds for Temotu ship

Advertise with Islandsun

TEMOTU Premier, Clay Forau Soalaoi has confirmed that the national government has eventually made and passed an allocation for their ship.

Speaking at the Province 39th Second Appointed Day in Lata yesterday, Forau said â€œHaving our own ship will definitely address the difficulty we have with access to timely transportation.â€

He said the provincial government already have several models on how to manage and operate a shipping operation viably.

â€œI believe that we have learnt a lot of lesson from the past and we will work together with the right people so that the same mistakes are not repeated.

â€œWhen we finally have the allocation transferred to us, we will again seek your views and assistance as to what type of ship should be purchased or even the type of arrangement that should be employed to start a shipping operation,â€ he said.

â€œWith reliable shipping services business and investment activities are expected to rise again.

â€œInterestingly now under current circumstances, business activities in Lata are still good,â€ he said.

â€œBig business houses in Lata with very large stocks of basic merchandise get depleted even in a week without a ship to bring new stocks,â€ he added.

The theme of the celebration is â€œDevelopment Through Peace and Unityâ€.