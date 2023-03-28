Gov’t appeals to private sector to join Safe and Green campaign

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Government has appealed to private sectors and all stakeholders to join the Safe and Green clean-up campaign scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, 2023.

This call was made by the Chair of the Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC) overseeing Government Preparations for the Pacific Games, in the office of the Prime Minister and cabinet, Bernard Bata’anisia on behalf of the government.

“The government is seeking the assistance of the Private Sector and all the other stakeholders to clean-up this weekend to compliment government ministries and agencies, which are doing cleaning up on Friday afternoons,” Bata’anisia said.

He also appeals to the public and residential homes to join up in the clean up.

“The cabinet has approved Ministries doing weekly Friday afternoon clean ups from March 10 to December 15 2023, in preparation for the games,” Bata’anisia said.

He said GSIC recently held a meeting with private sector group and briefed stakeholders on how better they can plan and improve the “keep Honiara clean” campaign.

Bata’anisia said stakeholders were also briefed on the Honiara City Council by-laws and on the spot-fines which the cabinet approved on March 9, 2023, as a means of preparing Honiara city clean and ready for the November games.

Present in the meeting were representatives from the Our Telekom, CEMA, Solomon Islands National University, Central Bank of Solomon Islands, National Provident Fund, Solomon Water, Solomon Power, HCC, Solomon Airlines, Forum Fisheries Agencies, Bank of BSP, DBSI, Solomon Ports Authority.