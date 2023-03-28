Mental health acute award to be built before PG23: Dr Malefoasi

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

PLANS to construct a new mental health acute ward to accommodate individuals who are suffering from neurotic and psychotic mental disorders prior and during the upcoming Pacific Games 2023 in November is progressing now.

This was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Referral Hospital Dr George Malefoasi.

“Plan is in place for Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and NRH to build the proposed new Mental Health Acute ward well before the Games in November. This project has been approved since 2021 but couldn’t start due to Covid 19 and due to payment process delays.

“The new mental health acute ward will make available 5 beds for acute patients, and 1 for very critical patients needing isolation and management. So we are working on this now,” Malefoasi said.

He confirmed that the ward will be built next to the current day clinic and NRH psychiatric unit next to the old morgue site.

“Some Relatives have shown willingness to support the psychiatric department in contributing to the welfare of the psychiatric patients of theirs,” Malefoasi said.

He said the revised mental health policy which is due for cabinet consideration calls for multisectoral approach in caring, promoting and protection of mentally illness in the country.

“This is due to increasing youth men and women suffering from neurotic and psychotic mental disorders. Especially depression among youths,” Malefoasi said.