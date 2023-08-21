Government and partners collaborate on climate change initiatives in SI

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

OVER the past two decades, the Government of the Solomon Islands, in partnership with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and development partners, including Australia, has successfully executed projects and programs aimed at climate change adaptation and mitigation.

This significant achievement was affirmed by Rexon Ramofafia, the Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination, during the Solomon Islands – Australia Climate Change Tok Stori event in Honiara on August 18, 2023.

Minister Ramofafia highlighted the recent advancements in climate change initiatives, focusing on two pivotal areas of endeavor led by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM).

The first strand entails collaborative efforts with various line ministries, particularly the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening.

This collaboration operates through the Provincial Capacity Development Fund, empowering provincial governments to undertake adaptation and mitigation projects tailored to their specific needs.

Remarkably, this approach has secured more than $US30 million to support provincial governments in their endeavors.

The second crucial strand revolves around aligning adaptation and disaster risk reduction efforts.

Minister Ramofafia emphasized the interconnectedness of these domains, as exemplified by externally funded programs like the Integrated Disaster Risk Management Project, jointly supported by Australia and UNDP.

These initiatives adroitly address both adaptation and disaster risk management needs, acknowledging their shared objectives.

Minister Ramofafia underscored the complex web of challenges the Solomon Islands faces, including non-climate hazards and development obstacles.

He noted the difficulties inherent in providing basic services to a geographically fragmented island nation with a narrow economy heavily dependent on Overseas Development Assistance (ODA), making it susceptible to global trends, conflicts, and disasters.

This situation points to the country’s overall low adaptive capacity, magnifying its vulnerability to climate change.

Ramofafia acknowledged the limitations of the Solomon Islands to single-handedly bear the costs of adaptation and addressing loss and damage.

Consequently, he expressed gratitude for the active involvement of development partners, like Australia, along with civil society organizations, NGOs, and the private sector.

The collaboration between these entities has facilitated today’s event and has the potential to contribute significantly to climate resilience and adaptation in the country.

The Minister looked ahead with optimism, envisioning meaningful partnerships and capacity-building initiatives at all levels.

He expressed the Government’s determination to enhance the country’s resilience and preparedness against the impacts of climate change and disasters.

On a concluding note, Ramofafia extended his sincere appreciation to all government officials and NGOs who have tirelessly administered and managed the Climate Change programs thus far.

Their collective efforts have laid a robust foundation for a more resilient and sustainable future for the Solomon Islands.