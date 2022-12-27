Gina: I will not contest

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

SPEAKER of Western Province says he will not contest the Speaker’s position.

Adrian S Gina made the announcement before elected Provincial Members during a brief meeting on December 26.

“To clear all doubts, I will not be contesting the Speaker’s Position. Reason is because I have other commitments and other matters I wants to pursue,” he says.

Island Sun understands that the date for the nomination of Speaker’s position has been rescheduled from Monday December 26 to Wednesday December 28 due to the special gazette order which recognize Monday December 26 as a public holiday.

“Under Section 11 of the Western Province’s Standing Orders, we cannot kick off nomination because it’s a public holiday.

“The Clerk and Assembly Office have determined that nomination will begin on Wednesday and election of Speaker will proceeds on Friday.

“This is to comply with section 11,” Gina says.

Gina also explains that the date to elect the Premier will also be rescheduled due to changes on the election of the Speaker.

“It will be still next week,” he said.

“As soon as Speaker is elected, the Speaker will use his power under Section 60 of the Standing Order to give a seven days’ notice for an Assembly meeting to appoint members of the Provincial Public Accounts Committee.

“This is important because of the urgency to table the 2022/2023 revised budget, Gina adds.

He calls on MPAs to collect the nomination forms at the Clerk’s office and submit their candidates for the Speaker’s position.

As per Western Province’s Standing Order, nomination of Speaker will close two (2) days after the Clerk’s announcement (s10).

Section (12) provides that the Speaker must be a registered voter, ordinary resident in a ward of the Province and not a member of the Assembly or the National Parliament.

Section (13) provides that nominations must be in writing, signed by two members and personally delivered to the Clerk during the nomination period.

Section (14) provides that the candidate shall sign the nomination form to indicate acceptance of the nomination.

And, section (15) provides that no member may nominate more than one candidate in any election for the Speaker or Deputy Speaker.

Section (16-40) stipulates the proceedings during and after the election of the Speaker’s position.