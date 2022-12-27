Body of Late Ambassador Fugui to arrive today

Advertise with Islandsun

THE body of the Solomon Islands Ambassador to China, His Excellency late John Moffat Fugui will arrive in the country today (27 December 2022).

The flight carrying the body of the late Ambassador, his three children and the Second Secretary to the Solomon Islands Embassy left Beijing yesterday afternoon and will arrive in Honiara 2pm today (Tuesday).

The Prime Minister, Hon.Manasseh Sogavare, cabinet Ministers and Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade will receive the casket of the late Fugui from the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Li Ming.

The Prime Minister will then hand-over the casket to the family of the late Ambassador which will be taken up to the private residence of the late Fugui.

An Official funeral program will be held at the St. Barnabas Anglican Church on Thursday (29th December).

Details of the program will be made available soon to the public.

The 61-year-old late ambassador passed away in Beijing after suffering Cardiac Arrest on Thursday (22nd December 2022).

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE