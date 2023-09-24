Gender gap in life expectancy narrows: Census Report

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE recently launched 2019 census data reveals a noteworthy trend in life expectancy, with females showing more favourable statistics than males.

2019 Census figures indicate that females, on average, enjoyed a life expectancy approximately four years longer than their male counterparts, which is a noticeable improvement compared to the 6.9-year gap recorded in 2009.

This data signifies a positive trajectory for male life expectancy.

The census data paints a clear picture of the gender disparities in mortality indicators, favoring females. Since 1999, there has been a steady increase in overall life expectancy at birth, climbing from 69.3 years to 72.1 years in 2019. Despite this overall progress, females still maintain a longadvantage over men.

Several factors contribute to this enduring gender gap in life expectancy among the population. These factors predominantly affect men and include lifestyle-related diseases, such as unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and a lack of physical exercise.

The data underscores the importance of addressing these gender-specific health disparities. As we strive for improved overall life expectancy, it remains crucial to focus on narrowing the gap in life expectancy between males and females.

This can be achieved through targeted public health initiatives and awareness campaigns aimed at reducing unhealthy behaviors that disproportionately affect men, ultimately promoting a longer and healthier life for all.