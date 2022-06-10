Case of man alleged of having sex with daughter returns June 16

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A man alleged of having sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old daughter in 2019 will appear again in court on June 16, 2022 for possible plea.

The accused was convicted and sentenced by the magistrate court previously, but the defence was not satisfied with the presiding magistrate’s decision and appealed the conviction and sentence to the High court.

The High court after considering the appeal made its ruling by remitting the case back to the Magistrate’s court to be re-heard by another magistrate.

Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga told court yesterday that they had received a proposal from the defence counsel for a plea bargain, and had sent a memo to the Director of Public Prosecution.

He adds, feedback was received and sent to the defence, however defence disagreed with the feedback from prosecution regarding their proposal.

Meanwhile defence lawyer Benham Ifutoo informed court that the defendant will maintain a not-guilty plea to the charges.

Ifutoo also said that he will make a bail application on behalf of his client as he has been in custody for quite some time.

Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi then asked the defence to file their application three days before the actual hearing date, so that prosecution can make their response once they object to the application.

This is the case that occurred on two separate dates, the first incident occurred in 2013 when the girl was seven years old.

Prosecution said the first incident occurred on unknown dates in 2013 where the father allegedly indecently assaulted his daughter while she was sleeping.

Regarding the second incident, it was alleged to have occurred on September 28, 2019 at the Panatina area, where the father allegedly had sexual intercourse with his daughter.