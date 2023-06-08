G-Province steps up preparation for 2nd appointed day

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Guadalcanal Province is stepping up preparation to host its 2nd appointed day on August 1, 2023 with the endorsement of a committee to lead the preparation work.

In a statement this week GP media says the hosting venue is yet to be confirmed, however, Chairman of the Committee has been identified.

He is Mr. Joseph Sua, the province’s new Deputy Secretary.

“Our 2nd Appointed Day Committee is in full swing with fundraising ideas and preparation stages.

“The venue is yet to be confirmed.

“The 2nd Appointed Day Committee is endorsed and approved by the GP Executive Government.

“Members are selected based on willingness to perform extra commitments, creative and innovative ideas, and services to the people of Guadalcanal.” GP media said in a statement.