Frontliners to get booster doses

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

ALL frontline workers in Honiara and Guadalcanal will be given their booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his latest national address on December 26th Sunday 202.

He also urged all school-aged children between 12-17 years old and pregnant in Honiara and Guadalcanal Province to go for Pfizer vaccine.

“All school-aged children between 12-17 years old and pregnant women that live in Honiara and G. Province please go for your Pfizer vaccines as soon as possible.

“The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education will advise on locations for Pfizer vaccines and when they can be accessed.

“For eligible adults that have not yet been vaccinated or not fully vaccinated, please ensure you take your vaccination immediately.

“The Ministry of Health will advise on where people in Honiara and Guadalcanal can access your vaccines.

“Please do not delay. COVID-19 is on the country now,” Sogavare said.