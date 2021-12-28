2 More Covid Case In Quarantine

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Prime Minister has just announced a further two cases of covid-19 at quarantine today.

This after the parents of the 10 year old earlier detected this week for the virus were also tested and found to be positive. The family arrived in the country last week from Fiji.

This brings to four the number of covid cases at quarantine. Another passenger from a flight bringing in participants from the Dubai Expo 2020 was also tested positive.

Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare earlier told local media that there is high possibility that the case from Fiji is from the delta strain of the virus and the Dubai case, the omicron which is peaking in parts of the world.

Meanwhile, all close contact of the Covid-19 patient (Dubai) who came through the Brisbane flight have all come back negative. Repeated tests will be carried out.