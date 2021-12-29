New water supply for Nusabaruku community

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

NUSABARUKU Community in Western Province took ownership and will benefit from water supply project funded through their constituency funds.

Last week, the community witnessed the handing over of nine stand pipes with much excitement as their plea for proper water supply has been answered.

Josephine Aituai, Chairlady of Nusabaruku Community, said her community has been struggling to bring water supply closer to their homes for over 30 years.

She adds that residents, especially women and girls, have to walk long distance to collect water – a practice Aituai described as risky for women and girls.

Aituai acknowledged Lanelle and also Member of Provincial Assembly for Gizo, John Wale for addressing the community’s long standing issue.

“Our cries have been fulfilled and we thank you for recognizing our need,” she said.

Member of Parliament for Gizo/Kolombaranga, Lanelle Tanangada, joined the community on the occasion.

One of the stand pipes ready to serve the community

She said Nusabaruku Water Supply project is one among other major projects earmarked and enlisted under the Ward Development Committee for ward 11, which is Gizo.

Tanangada stressed that an estimate of $1.2 million has been spent to complete the water supply project while sanitation project is on its way.

She told those present that the funding was secured under Solomon Islands (SIG) Water and Sanitation Budget and People’s Republic of China (PRC).

She added that the completion of the water supply project marked another milestone for Nusabaruku community who will be enjoying the service.

“I share with you all the joy this day brought to you. I believe the long distance walk to collect water will stop.

“I congratulate those who have help one way or the other in the completion of this project.

“On that note, I urge you to take ownership of the resources so that they will have long term benefit for you and your children,” she added.

It’s understood that Nusabaruku has an estimated population of around 800 people.