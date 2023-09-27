Former government employee questions termination amid post-emergency covid-19 Era

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A former government employee, compelled to resign due to non-compliance with vaccination requirements, has raised important questions regarding the government’s strategy for those who were released from work.

This inquiry arises in the context of the State of Emergency having concluded, and society adapting to coexisting with COVID-19.

The former employee has observed that neighboring countries in the region have reinstated their workers who faced similar circumstances.

It’s crucial to note that some of the terminated employees held key positions within the government, and there should be a viable pathway to reintegrate them into their previous roles. The treatment they have received appears to overstep upon their rights, and the government should address these concerns, Former government employee stated.

Island Sun reached out to the Ministry of Public Service seeking clarification on this matter but was unable to secure a response.

The “no jab, no job” policy was enforced during the State of Public Emergency, which was declared by the World Health Organization in 2021 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this period, the government issued directives mandating that all public servants, both at the central and provincial levels, as well as staff members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and other government entities and subsidiaries, must receive their initial COVID-19 vaccine dose by August 31, 2021, and their second doses by November 30, 2021.

Public servants were explicitly informed that failing to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by August 31, 2021, would result in their inability to access their workplace starting from September 1, 2021. Furthermore, any employee who remained unvaccinated by November 30, 2021, would be considered to have voluntarily terminated their employment.